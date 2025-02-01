National Bank Financial Predicts South Bow Q4 Earnings

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of South Bow in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get South Bow alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOBO. US Capital Advisors raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

South Bow Trading Down 1.4 %

South Bow stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. South Bow has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOBO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $47,533,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at $7,453,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $6,787,000.

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.