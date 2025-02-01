National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hydro One Q4 Earnings

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H

Hydro One Stock Up 0.5 %

H opened at C$45.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.48. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$37.27 and a 1-year high of C$48.05. The stock has a market cap of C$27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydro One

In related news, Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.