National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $51.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $959,290.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,290.10. This trade represents a 11.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 897 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $44,948.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,823.05. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Bank by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 359.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 49.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

