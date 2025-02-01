National Bankshares Cuts Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Price Target to C$4.75

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LCX opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. Lycos Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$3.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.53.

Lycos Energy Company Profile

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

