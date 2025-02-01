National Bankshares Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.94.

TSE VET opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

