National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 184304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

