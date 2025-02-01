Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,996,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,263,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,237,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,476 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

