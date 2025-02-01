Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,124 shares of company stock worth $95,033,738 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Shares of DUOL opened at $363.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.02. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

