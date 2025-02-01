Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,735 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 343.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.11, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.