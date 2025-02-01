Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $645,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

