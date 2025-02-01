Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 271.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE DT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

