Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 191.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $134.83 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

