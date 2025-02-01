Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 383.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 540.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RPC by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 130.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $6.13 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

