Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after buying an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,747,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $8,643,250.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,512.60. The trade was a 45.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWIN. William Blair raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $40.95 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

