Northland Capmk Expects Increased Earnings for Transcat

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2028 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,561,000 after purchasing an additional 137,830 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Transcat by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.