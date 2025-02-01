NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVR were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NVR by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,999.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8,439.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8,880.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7,018.03 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 521.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

