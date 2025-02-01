NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 guidance at $2.93-3.33 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 2.930-3.330 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $208.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $202.25 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.85.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

