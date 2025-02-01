Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI) Insider Carolyn Cross Acquires 200,775 Shares

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Cross purchased 200,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,093 ($29,858.72).

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of Ondine Biomedical stock opened at GBX 12.21 ($0.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -407.03 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.98. Ondine Biomedical Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.30 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,847.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 8.26.

Get Ondine Biomedical alerts:

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondine Biomedical is a life sciences company leading the charge in breakthrough photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat serious infections, including those caused by existing, emerging, and antimicrobial-resistant pathogens.

Our vision is a world free from infections. We have created a patented, platform technology (photodisinfection) to provide simple solutions to complex infections across different therapeutic areas in healthcare and industry settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondine Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.