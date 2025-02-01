Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Onsemi by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

