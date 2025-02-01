Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on LPRO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending
Open Lending Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $722.07 million, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.16. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.43.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Open Lending Company Profile
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Open Lending
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.