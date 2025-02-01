Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Open Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Down 5.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Open Lending by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $722.07 million, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.16. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.