OptimumBank (OPHC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect OptimumBank to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
