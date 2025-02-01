OptimumBank (OPHC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect OptimumBank to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.