Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $95.63, but opened at $108.01. Oshkosh shares last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 290,915 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

