Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.69. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 54,701 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Oxbridge Re worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

See Also

