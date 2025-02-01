Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 76,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

