PayPal (PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $88.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

