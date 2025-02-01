Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Creative Planning raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 649,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 622,202 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.