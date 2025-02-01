PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

PEPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.66. PepGen has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the third quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 318.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

