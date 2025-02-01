PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,927,000 after buying an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after acquiring an additional 538,514 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 630,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,846,000 after acquiring an additional 297,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

