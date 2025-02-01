PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $167.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

