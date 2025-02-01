PFG Investments LLC Sells 124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

