PFG Investments LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 26.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ventas by 30.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $60.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -355.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

