Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.25 price objective by research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$394.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.96.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

