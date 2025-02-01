Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.25 price objective by research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$394.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.96.
About Plaza Retail REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plaza Retail REIT
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.