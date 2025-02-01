Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.33 and traded as high as C$29.68. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$28.32, with a volume of 11,535 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBL. Cormark upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
