Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $5.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $130,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,034. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Porch Group by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 83,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Porch Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 356.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 147,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

