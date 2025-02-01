Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $361,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,092,107.76. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,042. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,395 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

PCOR opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

