PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of ADOOY opened at $7.10 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.3294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

