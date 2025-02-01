PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of ADOOY opened at $7.10 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.3294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.