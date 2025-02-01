PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1,796.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of PVH worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 63.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $89.65 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

