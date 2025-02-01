Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:CP Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.07.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$107.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.92. The company has a market cap of C$107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$101.76 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$5,426,615.01. Insiders have sold a total of 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

