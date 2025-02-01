Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.06.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

PWR stock opened at $308.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.52 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.