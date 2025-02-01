Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.93.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$32.26 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$27.84 and a 52-week high of C$35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

