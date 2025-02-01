Rambus (RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rambus Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RMBS opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Rambus has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $70.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. This trade represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rambus Company Profile
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.
