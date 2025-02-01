Rambus (RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Rambus has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $70.87.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. This trade represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.