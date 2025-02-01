Raymond James Has Negative Estimate for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$101.76 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total value of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total value of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders sold 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.