Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of goeasy FY2024 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $16.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.79. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.89.

goeasy Stock Down 3.9 %

GSY stock opened at C$176.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$179.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$150.21 and a 12-month high of C$206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.16 by C$0.16. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, with a total value of C$526,491.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Eubanks sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.58, for a total transaction of C$316,051.56. Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

