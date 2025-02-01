Raymond James Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$310.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$270.00 to C$310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$271.91.

Shares of WSP opened at C$246.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$250.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$239.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$196.00 and a 52 week high of C$262.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

