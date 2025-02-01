Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

About Atlas Engineered Products

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.27. Atlas Engineered Products has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

