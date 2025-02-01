Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AEP
Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance
About Atlas Engineered Products
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Engineered Products
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.