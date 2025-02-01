RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About RBB Bancorp

In related news, CEO David Richard Morris sold 9,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $224,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $938,900.58. This trade represents a 19.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

