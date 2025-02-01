RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
RBB opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
