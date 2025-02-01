Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 607 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 46,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $270.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

