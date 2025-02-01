Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Renasant traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 256286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Renasant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNST

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Renasant

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,166. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renasant by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,522,000 after buying an additional 705,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renasant by 81.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 117,950 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 21.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after buying an additional 131,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 122.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.