Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy FY2024 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.79. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.74 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.89.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$176.93 on Thursday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$150.21 and a 52-week high of C$206.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.16 by C$0.16. goeasy had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, with a total value of C$526,491.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00. 22.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.