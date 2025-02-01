Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.