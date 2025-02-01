Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

